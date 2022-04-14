Umi (UMI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Umi (UMI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Umi (UMI) Information Umi is a cat-themed memecoin launched on Base, inspired by a cute character we illustrated ourselves. The cat behind Umi is already popular on Instagram, where it has gathered a loyal following, and now takes on new life as the mascot of the token. Umi also makes history as the first memecoin ever launched through Deepr.fun, a brand-new and innovative launchpad on Base. Official Website: https://basedumi.com/

Umi (UMI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Umi (UMI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.37M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.37M All-Time High: $ 0.01572177 All-Time Low: $ 0.01221915 Current Price: $ 0.01530586

Umi (UMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Umi (UMI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UMI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UMI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

