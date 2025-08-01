Unagi Token Price (UNA)
Unagi Token (UNA) is currently trading at 0.03225709 USD with a market cap of $ 20.24M USD. UNA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Unagi Token to USD was $ -0.00995598558310641.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Unagi Token to USD was $ +0.0049543051.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Unagi Token to USD was $ +0.0200923671.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Unagi Token to USD was $ +0.021086431674878915.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00995598558310641
|-23.58%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0049543051
|+15.36%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0200923671
|+62.29%
|90 Days
|$ +0.021086431674878915
|+188.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of Unagi Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.96%
-23.58%
+54.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UNA token is Unagi's web3 gaming ecosystem token. It is your universal ticket to the entire range of Unagi games, offering a seamless experience across various genres and platforms including Ultimate Champions, Persona and many more to come! We’re creating a cohesive, interconnected gaming environment. One token, many worlds.
