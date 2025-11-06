ExchangeDEX+
USDU is a Bitcoin-backed CDP (Collateralized Debt Position) stablecoin built on Starknet, designed to unlock liquidity for Bitcoin holders in DeFi.

Uncap USD Price (USDU)

$1.001
Uncap USD (USDU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:34:46 (UTC+8)

Uncap USD (USDU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.001
$ 1.001
$ 1.001
$ 1.001
$ 1.004
$ 1.0
Uncap USD (USDU) real-time price is $1.001. Over the past 24 hours, USDU traded between a low of $ 1.001 and a high of $ 1.001, showing active market volatility. USDU's all-time high price is $ 1.004, while its all-time low price is $ 1.0.

In terms of short-term performance, USDU has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -0.01% over 24 hours, and -0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Uncap USD (USDU) Market Information

$ 459.55K
--
$ 459.55K
459.08K
459,076.351380697
The current Market Cap of Uncap USD is $ 459.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDU is 459.08K, with a total supply of 459076.351380697. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 459.55K.

Uncap USD (USDU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Uncap USD to USD was $ -0.000133561175753.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Uncap USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Uncap USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Uncap USD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000133561175753-0.01%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Uncap USD (USDU)

USDU is a Bitcoin-backed CDP (Collateralized Debt Position) stablecoin built on Starknet, designed to unlock liquidity for Bitcoin holders in DeFi. The protocol allows users to deposit Bitcoin collateral and mint USDU stablecoins at user-set interest rates, maintaining a 1:1 peg with the US dollar through a redemption mechanism.

USDU is part of Uncap, a dual-protocol system that serves as the liquidity engine for Bitcoin finance (BTCFi). The stablecoin features a permissionless liquidation system managed through a stability pool, where 75% of borrowing interest is distributed to stability pool participants and 25% is allocated as Protocol Incentivized Liquidity (PIL) to USDU-denominated trading pools on Ekubo DEX.

The protocol is based on Liquity v2 architecture, adapted for Bitcoin collateral on Starknet. USDU aims to serve as a foundational asset for the BTCFi ecosystem, providing censorship-resistant, trust-minimized stablecoin infrastructure that enables sustainable yield opportunities for Bitcoin holders without requiring them to sell their BTC holdings.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

How much will Uncap USD (USDU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Uncap USD (USDU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now?

Check the Uncap USD price prediction now!

Uncap USD (USDU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Uncap USD (USDU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Uncap USD (USDU)

How much is Uncap USD (USDU) worth today?
The live USDU price in USD is 1.001 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current USDU to USD price?
The current price of USDU to USD is $ 1.001. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Uncap USD?
The market cap for USDU is $ 459.55K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of USDU?
The circulating supply of USDU is 459.08K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of USDU?
USDU achieved an ATH price of 1.004 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of USDU?
USDU saw an ATL price of 1.0 USD.
What is the trading volume of USDU?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for USDU is -- USD.
Will USDU go higher this year?
USDU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out USDU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
