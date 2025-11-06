Uncap USD (USDU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.001 $ 1.001 $ 1.001 24H Low $ 1.001 $ 1.001 $ 1.001 24H High 24H Low $ 1.001$ 1.001 $ 1.001 24H High $ 1.001$ 1.001 $ 1.001 All Time High $ 1.004$ 1.004 $ 1.004 Lowest Price $ 1.0$ 1.0 $ 1.0 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.01% Price Change (7D) -0.00% Price Change (7D) -0.00%

Uncap USD (USDU) real-time price is $1.001. Over the past 24 hours, USDU traded between a low of $ 1.001 and a high of $ 1.001, showing active market volatility. USDU's all-time high price is $ 1.004, while its all-time low price is $ 1.0.

In terms of short-term performance, USDU has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -0.01% over 24 hours, and -0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Uncap USD (USDU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 459.55K$ 459.55K $ 459.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 459.55K$ 459.55K $ 459.55K Circulation Supply 459.08K 459.08K 459.08K Total Supply 459,076.351380697 459,076.351380697 459,076.351380697

The current Market Cap of Uncap USD is $ 459.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDU is 459.08K, with a total supply of 459076.351380697. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 459.55K.