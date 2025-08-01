UNCX Network Price (UNCX)
UNCX Network (UNCX) is currently trading at 194.11 USD with a market cap of $ 7.02M USD. UNCX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the UNCX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UNCX price information.
During today, the price change of UNCX Network to USD was $ -13.2909514548484.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UNCX Network to USD was $ +30.1495340090.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UNCX Network to USD was $ -7.9748540620.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UNCX Network to USD was $ +32.13413377642108.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -13.2909514548484
|-6.40%
|30 Days
|$ +30.1495340090
|+15.53%
|60 Days
|$ -7.9748540620
|-4.10%
|90 Days
|$ +32.13413377642108
|+19.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of UNCX Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.64%
-6.40%
-9.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UNCX is the deflationary governance token of the UniCrypt platform
Understanding the tokenomics of UNCX Network (UNCX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UNCX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 UNCX to VND
₫5,108,004.65
|1 UNCX to AUD
A$300.8705
|1 UNCX to GBP
￡145.5825
|1 UNCX to EUR
€168.8757
|1 UNCX to USD
$194.11
|1 UNCX to MYR
RM828.8497
|1 UNCX to TRY
₺7,892.5126
|1 UNCX to JPY
¥29,116.5
|1 UNCX to ARS
ARS$266,268.4514
|1 UNCX to RUB
₽15,573.4453
|1 UNCX to INR
₹16,971.0373
|1 UNCX to IDR
Rp3,182,130.6384
|1 UNCX to KRW
₩272,625.5539
|1 UNCX to PHP
₱11,293.3198
|1 UNCX to EGP
￡E.9,439.5693
|1 UNCX to BRL
R$1,085.0749
|1 UNCX to CAD
C$267.8718
|1 UNCX to BDT
৳23,716.3598
|1 UNCX to NGN
₦297,258.1129
|1 UNCX to UAH
₴8,092.4459
|1 UNCX to VES
Bs23,875.53
|1 UNCX to CLP
$188,869.03
|1 UNCX to PKR
Rs55,034.0672
|1 UNCX to KZT
₸105,551.1947
|1 UNCX to THB
฿6,370.6902
|1 UNCX to TWD
NT$5,815.5356
|1 UNCX to AED
د.إ712.3837
|1 UNCX to CHF
Fr157.2291
|1 UNCX to HKD
HK$1,523.7635
|1 UNCX to MAD
.د.م1,770.2832
|1 UNCX to MXN
$3,670.6201
|1 UNCX to PLN
zł725.9714
|1 UNCX to RON
лв861.8484
|1 UNCX to SEK
kr1,902.278
|1 UNCX to BGN
лв331.9281
|1 UNCX to HUF
Ft67,965.6754
|1 UNCX to CZK
Kč4,177.2472
|1 UNCX to KWD
د.ك59.39766
|1 UNCX to ILS
₪663.8562