Undead Blocks (UNDEAD) Tokenomics
Undead Blocks (UNDEAD) Information
"Undead Blocks is a play-to-earn multiplayer FPS zombie survival crypto game. Players can fight their way through hordes of zombies using special NFT weapons & earn ZBUX, the Undead Blocks reward currency, as they progress through easter-egg filled maps. Undead Blocks has over 140 unique weapons & explosives already created. Full game launching in Q3 2022.
‘Zombies’ have been a popular video game & movie theme for over 2 decades. FPS games like Call of Duty attract players from all over the world because of their nice graphics & fun gameplay. We have morphed zombies & FPS with a touch of play-to-earn so users can enjoy an addictive round-based p2e zombie game, beta playable on PC & Mac coming in May 2022, with full game launching in Q3, 2022.
Wagyu Games has been developing the Undead Blocks game since August 2021. The level design, character design & animations, weapon mechanics, and all 140 weapon variations are complete. The team is now hard at work optimizing the map to be compatible with as many devices as possible, including low-spec pc’s etc. "
Undead Blocks (UNDEAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Undead Blocks (UNDEAD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Undead Blocks (UNDEAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Undead Blocks (UNDEAD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UNDEAD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UNDEAD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
UNDEAD Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.