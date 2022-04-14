Ungraduate Gamer (UGG) Information

Ungraduate Gamer Token is the official meme token from one of India's biggest gaming Creators. Ungraduate Gamer has over 11m subscribers on YouTube. He fair launched his meme token in partnership with XCAD Network and Ape Terminal.

His token is not just a meme token, it can be used within the XCAD Network application, fans can earn the token, and use the token to vote on decisions around his channel, use to buy perks such as a follow back on instagram, twitter, or even merchandise.