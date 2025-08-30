What is Unibit (UIBT)

Unlock the power of cross-chain DeFi innovation with our BRC20 platform Bridge tokens, create new assets, add liquidity, and launch projects seamlessly across 10 EVM chains! Unlock Blockchain‘s Full Potential Seamlessly integrate BRC20 & EVM ecosystems, creating, trading, and managing tokens and NFTs effortlessly with UniBit‘s advanced infrastructure solutions. The first BRC20 Bridge with 10EVM chains integrated UniBit Protocol revolutionizes crosschain transfers by seamlessly bridging the gap between Bitcoin’s BRC20 tokens and the programmable power of EVM networks like Ethereum, Avalanche, Optimism, BSC , Arbitrum, BASE , Polygon, Cronos and KAVA. The Only Protocol to do so. Imagine effortlessly moving your valuable Bitcoin-based assets into the vibrant DeFi ecosystem, unlocking a world of decentralized finance opportunities previously inaccessible. UniBit makes this a reality, not just through efficient and secure bridging, but also by enhancing cross-chain liquidity and enriching both the Bitcoin and EVM landscapes. The UIBT token is the lifeblood of the UniBit Protocol, playing a crucial role in its operation. As the native utility token, UIBT embodies the essence of UniBit Protocol’s commitment to facilitating seamless and efficient cross-chain transfers between Bitcoin’s BRC20 and EVM networks.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unibit (UIBT) How much is Unibit (UIBT) worth today? The live UIBT price in USD is 0.00004635 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current UIBT to USD price? $ 0.00004635 . Check out The current price of UIBT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Unibit? The market cap for UIBT is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of UIBT? The circulating supply of UIBT is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of UIBT? UIBT achieved an ATH price of 0.01740284 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of UIBT? UIBT saw an ATL price of 0.00003855 USD . What is the trading volume of UIBT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for UIBT is -- USD . Will UIBT go higher this year? UIBT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out UIBT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

