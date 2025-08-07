More About UBT

UBT Price Info

UBT Whitepaper

UBT Official Website

UBT Tokenomics

UBT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Unibright Logo

Unibright Price (UBT)

Unlisted

Unibright (UBT) Live Price Chart

$0.01732021
$0.01732021$0.01732021
+4.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Unibright (UBT) Today

Unibright (UBT) is currently trading at 0.01732021 USD with a market cap of $ 2.59M USD. UBT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Unibright Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+4.75%
Unibright 24-hour price change
150.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the UBT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UBT price information.

Unibright (UBT) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Unibright to USD was $ +0.00078535.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Unibright to USD was $ +0.0007470570.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Unibright to USD was $ +0.0029198063.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Unibright to USD was $ -0.004659078706282192.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00078535+4.75%
30 Days$ +0.0007470570+4.31%
60 Days$ +0.0029198063+16.86%
90 Days$ -0.004659078706282192-21.19%

Unibright (UBT) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Unibright: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01641348
$ 0.01641348$ 0.01641348

$ 0.01729002
$ 0.01729002$ 0.01729002

$ 4.22
$ 4.22$ 4.22

+0.59%

+4.75%

+23.64%

Unibright (UBT) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.59M
$ 2.59M$ 2.59M

--
----

150.00M
150.00M 150.00M

What is Unibright (UBT)

Unibright & Baseledger - Enterprise Blockchain solutions from Germany Unibright is a team of blockchain specialists, architects, developers, and consultants with 20+ years of experience in business processes and integration. Unibright offers Baseledger.net - The blockchain for Baselining (Baseline-protocol.org), Low-code-integration Tools, programmable DeFi with our tokenization platform Freequity and the Universal Business Token (UBT).

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Unibright (UBT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Unibright (UBT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Unibright (UBT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UBT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unibright (UBT)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

UBT to Local Currencies

1 UBT to VND
455.78132615
1 UBT to AUD
A$0.0264999213
1 UBT to GBP
0.0128169554
1 UBT to EUR
0.0147221785
1 UBT to USD
$0.01732021
1 UBT to MYR
RM0.0730912862
1 UBT to TRY
0.7044129407
1 UBT to JPY
¥2.54607087
1 UBT to ARS
ARS$23.0627256255
1 UBT to RUB
1.3854435979
1 UBT to INR
1.5200216296
1 UBT to IDR
Rp283.9378234224
1 UBT to KRW
24.0224384616
1 UBT to PHP
0.9898500015
1 UBT to EGP
￡E.0.8391641745
1 UBT to BRL
R$0.0943951445
1 UBT to CAD
C$0.0237286877
1 UBT to BDT
2.0995558562
1 UBT to NGN
26.4027549219
1 UBT to UAH
0.7177495024
1 UBT to VES
Bs2.21698688
1 UBT to CLP
$16.8006037
1 UBT to PKR
Rs4.898155388
1 UBT to KZT
9.2720280193
1 UBT to THB
฿0.5601355914
1 UBT to TWD
NT$0.5182206832
1 UBT to AED
د.إ0.0635651707
1 UBT to CHF
Fr0.013856168
1 UBT to HKD
HK$0.1357904464
1 UBT to MAD
.د.م0.1564014963
1 UBT to MXN
$0.322155906
1 UBT to PLN
0.0633919686
1 UBT to RON
лв0.0753429135
1 UBT to SEK
kr0.1664472181
1 UBT to BGN
лв0.0289247507
1 UBT to HUF
Ft5.9153713213
1 UBT to CZK
0.3652832289
1 UBT to KWD
د.ك0.00528266405
1 UBT to ILS
0.0592351182