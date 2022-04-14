Unicorn Pussy (UP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Unicorn Pussy (UP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Unicorn Pussy (UP) Information $UP is a community-driven meme token on pump.fun that celebrates cute unicorn kittens while building a vibrant community ecosystem. The project combines the fun and engaging nature of meme culture with experimental DeFi mechanics. Community members actively participate in creating content around unicorn kitten themes while exploring innovative blockchain utilities. The token serves as a foundation for community engagement, creative expression, and collaborative experimentation with decentralized finance tools and features. Official Website: https://www.unicornpussy.xyz Buy UP Now!

Unicorn Pussy (UP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Unicorn Pussy (UP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 56.80K $ 56.80K $ 56.80K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 56.80K $ 56.80K $ 56.80K All-Time High: $ 0.00006604 $ 0.00006604 $ 0.00006604 All-Time Low: $ 0.00005109 $ 0.00005109 $ 0.00005109 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Unicorn Pussy (UP) price

Unicorn Pussy (UP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Unicorn Pussy (UP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UP's tokenomics, explore UP token's live price!

UP Price Prediction Want to know where UP might be heading? Our UP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See UP token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!