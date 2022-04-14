UNION Protocol Governance (UNN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into UNION Protocol Governance (UNN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

UNION Protocol Governance (UNN) Information UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors. Official Website: https://unn.finance Buy UNN Now!

UNION Protocol Governance (UNN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for UNION Protocol Governance (UNN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 107.45K $ 107.45K $ 107.45K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 615.06M $ 615.06M $ 615.06M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 174.69K $ 174.69K $ 174.69K All-Time High: $ 0.124261 $ 0.124261 $ 0.124261 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00017467 $ 0.00017467 $ 0.00017467 Learn more about UNION Protocol Governance (UNN) price

UNION Protocol Governance (UNN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of UNION Protocol Governance (UNN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UNN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UNN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UNN's tokenomics, explore UNN token's live price!

UNN Price Prediction Want to know where UNN might be heading? Our UNN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See UNN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!