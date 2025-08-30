UNIT ($UNIT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.03569399 $ 0.03569399 $ 0.03569399 24H Low $ 0.0390042 $ 0.0390042 $ 0.0390042 24H High 24H Low $ 0.03569399$ 0.03569399 $ 0.03569399 24H High $ 0.0390042$ 0.0390042 $ 0.0390042 All Time High $ 0.069578$ 0.069578 $ 0.069578 Lowest Price $ 0.02913261$ 0.02913261 $ 0.02913261 Price Change (1H) -0.27% Price Change (1D) -6.24% Price Change (7D) -16.66% Price Change (7D) -16.66%

UNIT ($UNIT) real-time price is $0.03651302. Over the past 24 hours, $UNIT traded between a low of $ 0.03569399 and a high of $ 0.0390042, showing active market volatility. $UNIT's all-time high price is $ 0.069578, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02913261.

In terms of short-term performance, $UNIT has changed by -0.27% over the past hour, -6.24% over 24 hours, and -16.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UNIT ($UNIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.10M$ 9.10M $ 9.10M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 250,000,000.0 250,000,000.0 250,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of UNIT is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $UNIT is 0.00, with a total supply of 250000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.10M.