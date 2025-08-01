Unit Bitcoin Price (UBTC)
Unit Bitcoin (UBTC) is currently trading at 115,469 USD with a market cap of $ 371.75M USD. UBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Unit Bitcoin to USD was $ -2,801.0008679551.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Unit Bitcoin to USD was $ +10,168.9275947000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Unit Bitcoin to USD was $ +11,744.7330377000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Unit Bitcoin to USD was $ +19,073.01860619793.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -2,801.0008679551
|-2.36%
|30 Days
|$ +10,168.9275947000
|+8.81%
|60 Days
|$ +11,744.7330377000
|+10.17%
|90 Days
|$ +19,073.01860619793
|+19.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Unit Bitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
-2.36%
-0.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 UBTC to VND
₫3,038,566,735
|1 UBTC to AUD
A$178,976.95
|1 UBTC to GBP
￡86,601.75
|1 UBTC to EUR
€100,458.03
|1 UBTC to USD
$115,469
|1 UBTC to MYR
RM493,052.63
|1 UBTC to TRY
₺4,694,969.54
|1 UBTC to JPY
¥17,320,350
|1 UBTC to ARS
ARS$158,393,446.06
|1 UBTC to RUB
₽9,364,535.9
|1 UBTC to INR
₹10,079,289.01
|1 UBTC to IDR
Rp1,892,934,123.36
|1 UBTC to KRW
₩161,721,262.64
|1 UBTC to PHP
₱6,726,069.25
|1 UBTC to EGP
￡E.5,607,174.64
|1 UBTC to BRL
R$646,626.4
|1 UBTC to CAD
C$159,347.22
|1 UBTC to BDT
৳14,108,002.42
|1 UBTC to NGN
₦176,828,071.91
|1 UBTC to UAH
₴4,813,902.61
|1 UBTC to VES
Bs14,202,687
|1 UBTC to CLP
$112,351,337
|1 UBTC to PKR
Rs32,737,770.88
|1 UBTC to KZT
₸62,788,578.13
|1 UBTC to THB
฿3,786,228.51
|1 UBTC to TWD
NT$3,455,987.17
|1 UBTC to AED
د.إ423,771.23
|1 UBTC to CHF
Fr93,529.89
|1 UBTC to HKD
HK$906,431.65
|1 UBTC to MAD
.د.م1,053,077.28
|1 UBTC to MXN
$2,177,745.34
|1 UBTC to PLN
zł431,854.06
|1 UBTC to RON
лв512,682.36
|1 UBTC to SEK
kr1,129,286.82
|1 UBTC to BGN
лв197,451.99
|1 UBTC to HUF
Ft40,387,592.13
|1 UBTC to CZK
Kč2,482,583.5
|1 UBTC to KWD
د.ك35,333.514
|1 UBTC to ILS
₪391,439.91