Unit Fartcoin Price (UFART)
Unit Fartcoin (UFART) is currently trading at 0.982156 USD with a market cap of $ 87.63M USD. UFART to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the UFART to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UFART price information.
During today, the price change of Unit Fartcoin to USD was $ -0.0845229595115337.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Unit Fartcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Unit Fartcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Unit Fartcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0845229595115337
|-7.92%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Unit Fartcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.01%
-7.92%
-27.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 UFART to VND
₫25,845.43514
|1 UFART to AUD
A$1.5223418
|1 UFART to GBP
￡0.736617
|1 UFART to EUR
€0.85447572
|1 UFART to USD
$0.982156
|1 UFART to MYR
RM4.19380612
|1 UFART to TRY
₺39.93446296
|1 UFART to JPY
¥147.3234
|1 UFART to ARS
ARS$1,347.26267144
|1 UFART to RUB
₽79.6528516
|1 UFART to INR
₹85.73239724
|1 UFART to IDR
Rp16,100.91545664
|1 UFART to KRW
₩1,375.56840736
|1 UFART to PHP
₱57.210587
|1 UFART to EGP
￡E.47.69349536
|1 UFART to BRL
R$5.5000736
|1 UFART to CAD
C$1.35537528
|1 UFART to BDT
৳119.99982008
|1 UFART to NGN
₦1,504.06387684
|1 UFART to UAH
₴40.94608364
|1 UFART to VES
Bs120.805188
|1 UFART to CLP
$955.637788
|1 UFART to PKR
Rs278.46086912
|1 UFART to KZT
₸534.06696812
|1 UFART to THB
฿32.20489524
|1 UFART to TWD
NT$29.39592908
|1 UFART to AED
د.إ3.60451252
|1 UFART to CHF
Fr0.79554636
|1 UFART to HKD
HK$7.7099246
|1 UFART to MAD
.د.م8.95726272
|1 UFART to MXN
$18.52346216
|1 UFART to PLN
zł3.67326344
|1 UFART to RON
лв4.36077264
|1 UFART to SEK
kr9.60548568
|1 UFART to BGN
лв1.67948676
|1 UFART to HUF
Ft343.52870412
|1 UFART to CZK
Kč21.116354
|1 UFART to KWD
د.ك0.300539736
|1 UFART to ILS
₪3.32950884