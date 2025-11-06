Unit Plasma (UXPL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.266043 24H High $ 0.327066 All Time High $ 1.57 Lowest Price $ 0.228128 Price Change (1H) -0.56% Price Change (1D) -8.50% Price Change (7D) -12.85%

Unit Plasma (UXPL) real-time price is $0.267616. Over the past 24 hours, UXPL traded between a low of $ 0.266043 and a high of $ 0.327066, showing active market volatility. UXPL's all-time high price is $ 1.57, while its all-time low price is $ 0.228128.

In terms of short-term performance, UXPL has changed by -0.56% over the past hour, -8.50% over 24 hours, and -12.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Unit Plasma (UXPL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 96.12M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.67B Circulation Supply 360.06M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Unit Plasma is $ 96.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UXPL is 360.06M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.67B.