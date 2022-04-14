UNIT ($UNIT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into UNIT ($UNIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

UNIT ($UNIT) Information TCG World is a large-scale, open-world metaverse built on Unity where users can explore, own virtual land, participate in immersive gameplay, and trade blockchain-based digital assets. It features persistent multiplayer regions, a dynamic economy, and gamified systems including farming, racing, crafting, creature collection, and multiplayer competition. The platform blends entertainment, commerce, and user-generated content into a single, unified world. Official Website: https://tcg.world/ Whitepaper: https://tcg.world/whitepaper Buy $UNIT Now!

UNIT ($UNIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for UNIT ($UNIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 250.00M $ 250.00M $ 250.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.19M $ 9.19M $ 9.19M All-Time High: $ 0.069578 $ 0.069578 $ 0.069578 All-Time Low: $ 0.02913261 $ 0.02913261 $ 0.02913261 Current Price: $ 0.03674111 $ 0.03674111 $ 0.03674111 Learn more about UNIT ($UNIT) price

UNIT ($UNIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of UNIT ($UNIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $UNIT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $UNIT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $UNIT's tokenomics, explore $UNIT token's live price!

