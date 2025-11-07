UNITE THE KINGDOM (UTK) Tokenomics

Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:40:49 (UTC+8)


Market Cap:
$ 27.64K
Total Supply:
$ 823.73M
Circulating Supply:
$ 823.73M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 27.64K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00486993
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
UNITE THE KINGDOM (UTK) Information

Our Mission Our mission is to unite the kingdom and champion the fundamental right of free speech for every British citizen. We are building a movement dedicated to preserving our culture and heritage.

Free Speech for All We believe in a strong, sovereign Britain where open dialogue and traditional values are not just protected, but celebrated. This is more than a token; it's a stand for the future of our nation.

Our Vision We envision a future where British values thrive, and every voice can be heard without fear. Join us in building a stronger, freer Britain.

Official Website:
https://utkcoin.com/

UNITE THE KINGDOM (UTK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of UNITE THE KINGDOM (UTK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of UTK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many UTK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand UTK's tokenomics, explore UTK token's live price!

UTK Price Prediction

Want to know where UTK might be heading? Our UTK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

