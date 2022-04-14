United Base Postal (UBPS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into United Base Postal (UBPS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

United Base Postal (UBPS) Information United Base Postal is the fun-filled memecoin of Base Chain, crafted to deliver laughs and good vibes across Base Network. As the official meme courier, we specialize in circulating digital 'meme packages' and initiating 'moon missions,' keeping the community engaged and entertained all day, every day. Official Website: https://basepostal.com Buy UBPS Now!

United Base Postal (UBPS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.05K
All-Time High: $ 0.01447609
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00022049

United Base Postal (UBPS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of United Base Postal (UBPS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UBPS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UBPS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UBPS's tokenomics, explore UBPS token's live price!

UBPS Price Prediction
Want to know where UBPS might be heading? Our UBPS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

