United States of Memerica (MEMERICA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into United States of Memerica (MEMERICA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:40:57 (UTC+8)
USD

United States of Memerica (MEMERICA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 81.56K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 81.56K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
United States of Memerica (MEMERICA) Information

Memerica is an organization that aims to bring innovations to Web3 technologies. It was founded on a vision of achieving steady growth with the community and creating a family environment.

The Memerica Foundation was established to provide various benefits to the Web3 sector, with the aim of developing and serving different Web3 projects in ecosystems.

Memerica aims to become a crypto nation and offers a different perspective on community culture. It is based on combining the excitement and creativity of building a virtual crypto nation from scratch with communities.

Official Website:
https://linktr.ee/MemericaCTO

United States of Memerica (MEMERICA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of United States of Memerica (MEMERICA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MEMERICA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MEMERICA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

