What is UnitedStates National Debt Coin (USNDC)

The national debt has increased every year for the past ten years, and interest expenses have remained fairly stable due to low interest rates and the perceived low risk of U.S. government default, according to the U.S. Treasury Fiscal Data. This coin is a parody coin about the debt crises in the US and to highlight various aspects about this crises in a humouros way to the people on solana. $USNDC

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

UnitedStates National Debt Coin (USNDC) Resource Official Website

UnitedStates National Debt Coin (USNDC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of UnitedStates National Debt Coin (USNDC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USNDC token's extensive tokenomics now!