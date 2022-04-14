UnitedStates National Debt Coin (USNDC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into UnitedStates National Debt Coin (USNDC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

UnitedStates National Debt Coin (USNDC) Information The national debt has increased every year for the past ten years, and interest expenses have remained fairly stable due to low interest rates and the perceived low risk of U.S. government default, according to the U.S. Treasury Fiscal Data. This coin is a parody coin about the debt crises in the US and to highlight various aspects about this crises in a humouros way to the people on solana. $USNDC Official Website: https://pump.fun/coin/8iK4qEEb41gkogyEUn4qjrnuj3vgvQEf1RcxXauWpump Buy USNDC Now!

UnitedStates National Debt Coin (USNDC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for UnitedStates National Debt Coin (USNDC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.96K $ 8.96K $ 8.96K Total Supply: $ 999.77M $ 999.77M $ 999.77M Circulating Supply: $ 999.77M $ 999.77M $ 999.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.96K $ 8.96K $ 8.96K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about UnitedStates National Debt Coin (USNDC) price

UnitedStates National Debt Coin (USNDC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of UnitedStates National Debt Coin (USNDC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USNDC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USNDC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USNDC's tokenomics, explore USNDC token's live price!

