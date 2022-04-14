Unity (UTY) Tokenomics
XSY.fi is a capital management platform that simplifies access to advanced DeFi strategies. Its flagship product, Unity (UTY), is a digital synthetic dollar launched on the Avalanche blockchain. UTY is engineered to unlock liquidity and capital efficiency within blockchain ecosystems by allowing users to maintain their existing AVAX exposure while accessing sustainable yield through delta-neutral and other trading strategies.
Understanding the tokenomics of Unity (UTY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UTY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UTY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
