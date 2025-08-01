What is Universal ETH (UNIETH)

Bedrock's native tokenized version of staked Ether is known as uniETH. uniETH represents the staked ETH in Bedrock plus all future staking rewards. uniETH is non-rebasing, i.e. does not grow in quantity over time but grows in value instead. In other words, 1 uniETH will be worth more than 1 ETH as time goes on, and its value will continue to increase as more time passes. Launched by RockX, Bedrock is a non-custodial solution that satisfies the requirements of institutions seeking a basis for large-scale liquid staking. By bringing new levels of transparency and security to liquid staking, Bedrock allows institutions to unlock liquidity safely by adhering to regulations while leveraging a true crypto-native solution.

