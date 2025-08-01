What is UniX (UNIX)

UniX Gaming is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), which is bridging the gap between Play-To-Earn games and the most essential part of the Metaverse, the Players. UniX Gaming offers a wide range of utility with it’s Token; be involved with DAO Vaults generating high yield returns, access to the IGO launchpad which will onboard the latest Play-To-Earn titles. 💰 📖 Lightpaper | Website 🤝 UniX Gaming Partners Pluto Digital | Scrypt | LD Capital | Akatsuki | AU21 Capital | SL 2 Capital The biggest Metaverse Guild UniX Gaming with over 188,000 members on Discord. Take an active role in building the UniX Gaming Ecosystem alongside their 500,000 strong following. UniX Gaming is a DAO V2, an enhanced DAO to the recently adopted DAOs in the Metaverse.

UniX (UNIX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

UniX (UNIX) Tokenomics

