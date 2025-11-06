UNO (UNO) Price Information (USD)

24H Low $ 0.975784 24H High $ 1.025 All Time High $ 1.26 Lowest Price $ 0.748245 Price Change (1H) +1.87% Price Change (1D) -2.03% Price Change (7D) +0.39%

UNO (UNO) real-time price is $0.994041. Over the past 24 hours, UNO traded between a low of $ 0.975784 and a high of $ 1.025, showing active market volatility. UNO's all-time high price is $ 1.26, while its all-time low price is $ 0.748245.

In terms of short-term performance, UNO has changed by +1.87% over the past hour, -2.03% over 24 hours, and +0.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UNO (UNO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.99K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.99K Circulation Supply 19.11K Total Supply 19,106.69171013184

The current Market Cap of UNO is $ 18.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UNO is 19.11K, with a total supply of 19106.69171013184. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.99K.