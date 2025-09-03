More About USC

Unstable Cult Logo

Unstable Cult Price (USC)

Unlisted

1 USC to USD Live Price:

--
----
-37.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Unstable Cult (USC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-03 10:27:54 (UTC+8)

Unstable Cult (USC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-8.70%

-37.83%

--

--

Unstable Cult (USC) real-time price is $0.00002705. Over the past 24 hours, USC traded between a low of $ 0.00002319 and a high of $ 0.00008478, showing active market volatility. USC's all-time high price is $ 0.00008478, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002319.

In terms of short-term performance, USC has changed by -8.70% over the past hour, -37.83% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Unstable Cult (USC) Market Information

$ 27.60K
--
$ 27.60K
999.91M
999,909,910.388385
The current Market Cap of Unstable Cult is $ 27.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USC is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999909910.388385. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.60K.

Unstable Cult (USC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Unstable Cult to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Unstable Cult to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Unstable Cult to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Unstable Cult to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-37.83%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Unstable Cult (USC)

A new cult where everything is unstable

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Unstable Cult (USC) Resource

Official Website

Unstable Cult Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Unstable Cult (USC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Unstable Cult (USC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Unstable Cult.

Check the Unstable Cult price prediction now!

USC to Local Currencies

Unstable Cult (USC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Unstable Cult (USC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unstable Cult (USC)

How much is Unstable Cult (USC) worth today?
The live USC price in USD is 0.00002705 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current USC to USD price?
The current price of USC to USD is $ 0.00002705. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Unstable Cult?
The market cap for USC is $ 27.60K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of USC?
The circulating supply of USC is 999.91M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of USC?
USC achieved an ATH price of 0.00008478 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of USC?
USC saw an ATL price of 0.00002319 USD.
What is the trading volume of USC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for USC is -- USD.
Will USC go higher this year?
USC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out USC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Unstable Cult (USC) Important Industry Updates

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.