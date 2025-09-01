What is Unstable States Dollar (USD)

$USD The Unstable Dollar The only dollar that embraces chaos. $USD is a community-led meme coin that turns the concept of stability on its head. In a world where fiat is shaky and “stablecoins” are anything but, $USD proudly leans into volatility. It’s not trying to stay at $1 it’s daring the community to re-peg it through pure meme power and market energy. Already aligned with the BONK ecosystem and featuring Nom (co-founder of Let’s BONK) as a top holder. The mission is simple: build infrastructure, rally the troops, and push $USD toward becoming the official unstable coin of crypto. Why $USD? Meme-first, mission-powered, BONK ecosystem synergy, ATH of $2M still very early Narrative-driven: the ultimate re-peg challenge Now with a committed CTO building with the community This isn’t your average stablecoin. This is $USD. Volatile by design.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unstable States Dollar (USD) How much is Unstable States Dollar (USD) worth today? The live USD price in USD is 0.00101928 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current USD to USD price? $ 0.00101928 . Check out The current price of USD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Unstable States Dollar? The market cap for USD is $ 1.02M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of USD? The circulating supply of USD is 999.71M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of USD? USD achieved an ATH price of 0.0019021 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of USD? USD saw an ATL price of 0.00084502 USD . What is the trading volume of USD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for USD is -- USD . Will USD go higher this year? USD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out USD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

