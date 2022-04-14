Unstable States Dollar (USD) Information

$USD The Unstable Dollar The only dollar that embraces chaos. $USD is a community-led meme coin that turns the concept of stability on its head. In a world where fiat is shaky and “stablecoins” are anything but, $USD proudly leans into volatility.

It’s not trying to stay at $1 it’s daring the community to re-peg it through pure meme power and market energy. Already aligned with the BONK ecosystem and featuring Nom (co-founder of Let’s BONK) as a top holder.

The mission is simple: build infrastructure, rally the troops, and push $USD toward becoming the official unstable coin of crypto.

Why $USD? Meme-first, mission-powered, BONK ecosystem synergy, ATH of $2M still very early Narrative-driven: the ultimate re-peg challenge Now with a committed CTO building with the community This isn’t your average stablecoin. This is $USD. Volatile by design.