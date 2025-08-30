What is Unstable Tether (USDUT)

💸 $USDUT – The First Unstable Tether The stablecoin your risk manager warned you about. Welcome to $USDUT – the world’s first unstable tether. Think of it as a stablecoin... if it got into DeFi, started drinking, and never looked back. Built for volatility. Fueled by memes. Priced at chaos. 🤡 What is $USDUT? $USDUT is a high-volatility meme coin that satirizes the idea of "stability" in crypto. It mimics the branding of stablecoins, but not the behavior. While other coins aim for $1, we shoot for $0.98, because that means the market is alive and the degens are winning. There’s no utility, no team, no promises, and absolutely no reason to buy it — except for the thrill of the ride and the spirit of pure, unfiltered crypto anarchy. 📉 Designed to Be Dangerous Unstable by design Profitable by accident Backed by nothing Powered by vibes This is not financial advice. This is financial performance art. 📊 DEX: DexScreener 🔗 CA: 3vz82EWYv8xnc7Cm7qSgERcpMeqw92PcX8PBz88npump 🎯 Status: Likely pumping. Possibly dumping.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unstable Tether (USDUT) How much is Unstable Tether (USDUT) worth today? The live USDUT price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current USDUT to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of USDUT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Unstable Tether? The market cap for USDUT is $ 795.19K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of USDUT? The circulating supply of USDUT is 1000.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of USDUT? USDUT achieved an ATH price of 0.00109633 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of USDUT? USDUT saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of USDUT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for USDUT is -- USD . Will USDUT go higher this year? USDUT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out USDUT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

