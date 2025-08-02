What is UpStable (USTX)

USTX is a utility token deployed on Tron blockchain. Its purpose is to fill the gap between high yield tokens and stablecoins. High yield tokens have great growth potential but also exhibit a very high volatility and price fluctuations over short time. Stablecoins on the other hand have no volatility but they also cannot grow. USTX has its heart in the project DEX that implements a novel reserve liquidity management to allow the token price to grow over time with low volatility, making it ideal for value storage and as a means of payment for goods and services. The USTX DEX has a multiasset reserve made of stablecoins (USDT, USDC, USDJ and TUSD) and a smart contract driven liquidity management that mints and burns USTX in the reserve to enhance the price growth and reduce drawdown in case of sell-off. It's NOT a rebase token!

UpStable (USTX) Resource Official Website

UpStable (USTX) Tokenomics

