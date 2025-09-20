The live UpTop price today is 0.00702165 USD. Track real-time UPTOP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore UPTOP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live UpTop price today is 0.00702165 USD. Track real-time UPTOP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore UPTOP price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About UPTOP

UPTOP Price Info

UPTOP Official Website

UPTOP Tokenomics

UPTOP Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

UpTop Logo

UpTop Price (UPTOP)

Unlisted

1 UPTOP to USD Live Price:

$0.00702172
$0.00702172$0.00702172
-4.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
UpTop (UPTOP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-20 10:42:06 (UTC+8)

UpTop (UPTOP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00691419
$ 0.00691419$ 0.00691419
24H Low
$ 0.0073806
$ 0.0073806$ 0.0073806
24H High

$ 0.00691419
$ 0.00691419$ 0.00691419

$ 0.0073806
$ 0.0073806$ 0.0073806

$ 0.04540951
$ 0.04540951$ 0.04540951

$ 0.00602197
$ 0.00602197$ 0.00602197

+1.54%

-4.85%

+0.50%

+0.50%

UpTop (UPTOP) real-time price is $0.00702165. Over the past 24 hours, UPTOP traded between a low of $ 0.00691419 and a high of $ 0.0073806, showing active market volatility. UPTOP's all-time high price is $ 0.04540951, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00602197.

In terms of short-term performance, UPTOP has changed by +1.54% over the past hour, -4.85% over 24 hours, and +0.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UpTop (UPTOP) Market Information

$ 1.47M
$ 1.47M$ 1.47M

--
----

$ 7.02M
$ 7.02M$ 7.02M

210.00M
210.00M 210.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of UpTop is $ 1.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UPTOP is 210.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.02M.

UpTop (UPTOP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of UpTop to USD was $ -0.000358303493314106.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UpTop to USD was $ -0.0013736411.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UpTop to USD was $ -0.0047063521.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UpTop to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000358303493314106-4.85%
30 Days$ -0.0013736411-19.56%
60 Days$ -0.0047063521-67.02%
90 Days$ 0--

What is UpTop (UPTOP)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

UpTop (UPTOP) Resource

Official Website

UpTop Price Prediction (USD)

How much will UpTop (UPTOP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your UpTop (UPTOP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for UpTop.

Check the UpTop price prediction now!

UPTOP to Local Currencies

UpTop (UPTOP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of UpTop (UPTOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UPTOP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UpTop (UPTOP)

How much is UpTop (UPTOP) worth today?
The live UPTOP price in USD is 0.00702165 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current UPTOP to USD price?
The current price of UPTOP to USD is $ 0.00702165. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of UpTop?
The market cap for UPTOP is $ 1.47M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of UPTOP?
The circulating supply of UPTOP is 210.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of UPTOP?
UPTOP achieved an ATH price of 0.04540951 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of UPTOP?
UPTOP saw an ATL price of 0.00602197 USD.
What is the trading volume of UPTOP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for UPTOP is -- USD.
Will UPTOP go higher this year?
UPTOP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out UPTOP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-20 10:42:06 (UTC+8)

UpTop (UPTOP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-19 14:44:00Industry Updates
Some public chain tokens show strength, IMX 24-hour increase reaches 16.3%
09-19 12:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index reports 76, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for two consecutive days
09-19 11:35:00Industry Updates
MetaMask Confirms Token Launch, Parent Company CEO Says It Will Come "Earlier Than Expected"
09-18 11:44:00Industry Updates
Fed cuts interest rates by 25 basis points, altcoins rise broadly, APX surges over 309% in 24 hours
09-18 03:09:00Industry Updates
Data: Today Bitcoin recorded the second-largest daily inflow of 2025, with 29,685 BTC flowing into accumulation addresses
09-16 14:49:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $359 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $259 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.