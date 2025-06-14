Upup Space Price (UPP)
The live price of Upup Space (UPP) today is 0.703874 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.84M USD. UPP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Upup Space Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Upup Space price change within the day is -1.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.05M USD
During today, the price change of Upup Space to USD was $ -0.0143338820765267.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Upup Space to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Upup Space to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Upup Space to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0143338820765267
|-1.99%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Upup Space: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.69%
-1.99%
-3.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UPUP stands as the world's first blockchain-based open protocol aggregation platform, revolutionizing the gaming industry by leveraging decentralized technology. Unlike traditional gaming platforms that restrict token usage or developer access, UPUP empowers users to create game protocol fund pools with any token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), such as its native UPP token (contract: 0x2cf50922ff77a24605e05c2a979f4f8d01d62413). This universal token compatibility allows players to participate in games using any BEP20 token, fostering inclusivity and lowering entry barriers for global users. By removing token-specific limitations, UPUP creates a dynamic, diverse ecosystem where players and creators can engage freely, driving innovation and adoption. The platform’s open-access model is a game-changer for developers. UPUP welcomes all program developers, regardless of experience or resources, to build and deploy game protocols. This democratized approach contrasts with closed ecosystems, enabling a broad range of creators—from independent developers to established studios—to contribute to the platform. Developers benefit from a permanent commission revenue model, earning ongoing profits from their games without expiration. This sustainable income stream, combined with UPUP’s high traffic, ensures creators gain both financial rewards and exposure, positioning the platform as a hub for entrepreneurial innovation. For developers, UPUP is more than a gaming platform; it’s a dual-benefit entrepreneurial ecosystem. By integrating their protocols, developers tap into UPUP’s growing user base, amplifying their projects’ visibility and user engagement. The platform’s traffic-driven model transforms clicks and interactions into tangible profits, offering a unique opportunity to scale projects while earning commissions. This dual advantage—financial gain and audience growth—makes UPUP an ideal launchpad for Web3 entrepreneurs seeking to innovate in blockchain gaming.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 UPP to VND
₫18,522.44431
|1 UPP to AUD
A$1.07692722
|1 UPP to GBP
￡0.51382802
|1 UPP to EUR
€0.60533164
|1 UPP to USD
$0.703874
|1 UPP to MYR
RM2.98442576
|1 UPP to TRY
₺27.72559686
|1 UPP to JPY
¥101.43528214
|1 UPP to RUB
₽56.14802898
|1 UPP to INR
₹60.61059014
|1 UPP to IDR
Rp11,538.91618656
|1 UPP to KRW
₩961.57634888
|1 UPP to PHP
₱39.46621518
|1 UPP to EGP
￡E.34.98957654
|1 UPP to BRL
R$3.89946196
|1 UPP to CAD
C$0.9502299
|1 UPP to BDT
৳86.07675146
|1 UPP to NGN
₦1,086.2183568
|1 UPP to UAH
₴29.06295746
|1 UPP to VES
Bs70.3874
|1 UPP to PKR
Rs199.16818704
|1 UPP to KZT
₸361.32667916
|1 UPP to THB
฿22.79144012
|1 UPP to TWD
NT$20.79243796
|1 UPP to AED
د.إ2.58321758
|1 UPP to CHF
Fr0.57013794
|1 UPP to HKD
HK$5.51837216
|1 UPP to MAD
.د.م6.41229214
|1 UPP to MXN
$13.34545104