$UPVEMBER, often referred to as November, is the most glorious month of the year where we only go UP in profits. Following a similar pattern to $UPTOBER, we believe that October, November and December are the glory months of a calendar year for all traders within the crypto universe. We aim to take this project beyond the stars and onto the moon. No matter what the case may be, UPVEMBER will always return a profit. UPVEMBER: THE MONTH WHERE GROWTH NEVER STOPS.

$UPVEMBER, often referred to as November, is the most glorious month of the year where we only go UP in profits. Following a similar pattern to $UPTOBER, we believe that October, November and December are the glory months of a calendar year for all traders within the crypto universe. We aim to take this project beyond the stars and onto the moon. No matter what the case may be, UPVEMBER will always return a profit. UPVEMBER: THE MONTH WHERE GROWTH NEVER STOPS.