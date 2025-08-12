UraniumX Price (URX)
UraniumX (URX) is currently trading at 1.081 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. URX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of UraniumX to USD was $ +0.322355.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UraniumX to USD was $ +0.0212443525.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UraniumX to USD was $ +0.1944276871.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UraniumX to USD was $ +0.3349188484029196.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.322355
|+42.47%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0212443525
|+1.97%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1944276871
|+17.99%
|90 Days
|$ +0.3349188484029196
|+44.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of UraniumX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+42.47%
-16.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Uranium-X is a rare supply, long term emissions CPU-friendly PoW cryptocurrency, with a max supply of 235,000 coins mined over a period of ~70 years. Modeled after fissile element U-235, the coin is designed to become a rare collectors asset. URX is a pro-nuclear brand and fully open source fork based off Bitcoin core, from an active community of miners and technologists from around the globe.
