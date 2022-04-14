UraniumX (URX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into UraniumX (URX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

UraniumX (URX) Information Uranium-X is a rare supply, long term emissions CPU-friendly PoW cryptocurrency, with a max supply of 235,000 coins mined over a period of ~70 years. Modeled after fissile element U-235, the coin is designed to become a rare collectors asset. URX is a pro-nuclear brand and fully open source fork based off Bitcoin core, from an active community of miners and technologists from around the globe. Official Website: https://urx.zone

UraniumX (URX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for UraniumX (URX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 235.00K $ 235.00K $ 235.00K Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 254.12K $ 254.12K $ 254.12K All-Time High: $ 7.99 $ 7.99 $ 7.99 All-Time Low: $ 0.00812606 $ 0.00812606 $ 0.00812606 Current Price: $ 1.081 $ 1.081 $ 1.081 Learn more about UraniumX (URX) price

UraniumX (URX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of UraniumX (URX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of URX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many URX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand URX's tokenomics, explore URX token's live price!

URX Price Prediction Want to know where URX might be heading? Our URX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

