What is Uranus (URS)

UranusCoin is the newest intergalactic memecoin that's ready to shake up the crypto universe. Inspired by the playful energy of the planet Uranus, this token blends fun with serious potential, bringing a mix of meme culture and community power to the crypto space. All coins are going to the moon and mars our project is going farther to URANUS the project is driven until by the community and we are thinking to make alot of collaborations with a lot of RWA and AI projects , also you will use the coin as a payment method for travelling now we are on dex soon on all exchanges

Uranus (URS) Resource Official Website

Uranus (URS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Uranus (URS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about URS token's extensive tokenomics now!