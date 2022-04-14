Uranus (URS) Tokenomics
Uranus (URS) Information
UranusCoin is the newest intergalactic memecoin that's ready to shake up the crypto universe. Inspired by the playful energy of the planet Uranus, this token blends fun with serious potential, bringing a mix of meme culture and community power to the crypto space.
All coins are going to the moon and mars our project is going farther to URANUS
the project is driven until by the community and we are thinking to make alot of collaborations with a lot of RWA and AI projects , also you will use the coin as a payment method for travelling
now we are on dex soon on all exchanges
Uranus (URS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Uranus (URS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Uranus (URS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Uranus (URS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of URS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many URS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand URS's tokenomics, explore URS token's live price!
