Urim is an AI-powered quantum prediction market built on Base, with live oracle data from Pyth Network, verified infrastructure by Avail, and transparent blockchain exploration via Blockscout.

AI-Powered Quantum Prediction Market

Most crypto projects are just tokens without a working product. Urim, on the other hand, is a full platform where anyone can create or join prediction markets on real-world events (sports, politics, crypto prices, etc.), powered by AI models that help manage odds, fairness, and liquidity. Think of it as “AI meets decentralized betting” — not just speculation, but intelligent market formation.