What is urmom (URMOM)

Specifically created for the pulsechain network. This is a pure meme coin with 50.5% of the supply burned myself to the pulsechain burn address. On our spaces call $330,000 of LP was burned also to protect our team. The narrative is when a kid was playing elon musk on a video game and asked what would be a good name for a meme coin, his response "urmom". Solana network lauched a version and dumped on many. This was my sole motivation for the pulsechain version with a large burn of LP and Dev supply to protect the chart and holders. AMEN.

urmom (URMOM) Resource

urmom (URMOM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of urmom (URMOM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about URMOM token's extensive tokenomics now!