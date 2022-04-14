Urolithin A ($URO) Tokenomics
$URO token represents longevity experiments performed with the compound Urolithin A. These experiments are live-streamed on Pump Science.
What is Pump Science? Pump Science is a gamified longevity research platform. Users can speculate on life-extending compounds, stream live experiment data, and submit your own longevity cocktails for testing on model organisms.
What is Urolithin A? Urolithin A is a compound that your body makes when you eat foods rich in ellagitannins, like pomegranates. What makes it special is its ability to give your cells a “spring cleaning.” It helps clear out old, dysfunctional mitochondria—the energy factories of the cell—allowing the fresh, healthy ones to thrive. This process, known as mitophagy, has been shown to extend the lifespan of C. elegans by making their cells more efficient and energetic. In human studies, Urolithin A has shown promise in boosting muscle health and energy, which tend to decline as we age. Think of it as a reset button for your cells, helping to keep them functioning at their best. While we’re still uncovering its full potential, Urolithin A is a fascinating link between diet, gut health, and longevity.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $URO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $URO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
