What is US Degen Index 6900 (DXY)

On a mission to onboard the next 1,000,000 degens to @Ethereum. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, US Degen Index 6900 is a memecoin. It is completely useless and fulfills no purpose or utility. Partaking in the community in any way has no expectation of profit and is done for entertainment purposes only. That's the US Degen Index 6900. Each token is meticulously and mathematically designed to profit from variation. At the DXY, utility IS volatility. $DXY is the most shilled ticker on Twitter from all stocks and crypto related accs. MILLIONS of tweets have been sent out about the US dollar and it's impact on markets.

