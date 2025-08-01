What is US Nerite Dollar (USND)

USND is a Streamable and Redeemable stablecoin pegged to $1.00 issued by the Nerite protocol, a friendly fork of Liquity on Arbitrum. It allows users to borrow against ETH, wstETH, rETH, tBTC, plus some LRTs and Defi tokens. Borrowers can choose their own interest rates when creating a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) on Nerite. USND is natively yield bearing when deposited in the Stability Pools (SPs). Yield is earned through borrowing fees (75% of fees paid by borrowers goes to the stability pool USND stablecoin depositors), liquidations, and inflationary incentives.

US Nerite Dollar (USND) Resource Official Website

US Nerite Dollar (USND) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of US Nerite Dollar (USND) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USND token's extensive tokenomics now!