US Nerite Dollar Price (USND)
US Nerite Dollar (USND) is currently trading at 1.003 USD with a market cap of $ 2.17M USD. USND to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of US Nerite Dollar to USD was $ -0.000934917420606.
In the past 30 days, the price change of US Nerite Dollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of US Nerite Dollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of US Nerite Dollar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000934917420606
|-0.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
USND is a Streamable and Redeemable stablecoin pegged to $1.00 issued by the Nerite protocol, a friendly fork of Liquity on Arbitrum. It allows users to borrow against ETH, wstETH, rETH, tBTC, plus some LRTs and Defi tokens. Borrowers can choose their own interest rates when creating a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) on Nerite. USND is natively yield bearing when deposited in the Stability Pools (SPs). Yield is earned through borrowing fees (75% of fees paid by borrowers goes to the stability pool USND stablecoin depositors), liquidations, and inflationary incentives.
