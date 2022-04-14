US Nerite Dollar (USND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into US Nerite Dollar (USND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

US Nerite Dollar (USND) Information USND is a Streamable and Redeemable stablecoin pegged to $1.00 issued by the Nerite protocol, a friendly fork of Liquity on Arbitrum. It allows users to borrow against ETH, wstETH, rETH, tBTC, plus some LRTs and Defi tokens. Borrowers can choose their own interest rates when creating a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) on Nerite. USND is natively yield bearing when deposited in the Stability Pools (SPs). Yield is earned through borrowing fees (75% of fees paid by borrowers goes to the stability pool USND stablecoin depositors), liquidations, and inflationary incentives. Official Website: https://www.nerite.org/ Buy USND Now!

US Nerite Dollar (USND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for US Nerite Dollar (USND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.17M $ 2.17M $ 2.17M Total Supply: $ 2.16M $ 2.16M $ 2.16M Circulating Supply: $ 2.16M $ 2.16M $ 2.16M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.17M $ 2.17M $ 2.17M All-Time High: $ 1.038 $ 1.038 $ 1.038 All-Time Low: $ 0.952048 $ 0.952048 $ 0.952048 Current Price: $ 1.005 $ 1.005 $ 1.005 Learn more about US Nerite Dollar (USND) price

US Nerite Dollar (USND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of US Nerite Dollar (USND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USND's tokenomics, explore USND token's live price!

USND Price Prediction Want to know where USND might be heading? Our USND price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See USND token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!