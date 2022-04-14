USAID (USAID) Tokenomics

USAID (USAID) Information

USAID is frauding American Citizens we want to be heard Elon Musk D.O.G.E and president Trump have to take back control. We need this token for the US. All illegal actions have to be seen. We are here for the people of the US and around the world. Afford in community will be rewarded we are the OG Token for this mess. We stay strong against corruption around the globe. Help us to gain attention. Make American great again and rise the crypto market for a bright future

Official Website:
https://pump.fun/coin/6P8ixuqGZpfyHAxyxbU4a31vsMiFiCQjBzVV58gPpump

USAID (USAID) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for USAID (USAID), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 24.65K
Total Supply:
$ 999.26M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.26M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 24.65K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00454852
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00002197
Current Price:
$ 0
USAID (USAID) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of USAID (USAID) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of USAID tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many USAID tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand USAID's tokenomics, explore USAID token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.