USD BIT Price (USDBIT)
USD BIT (USDBIT) is currently trading at 0.00376667 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. USDBIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the USDBIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USDBIT price information.
During today, the price change of USD BIT to USD was $ +0.00368229.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USD BIT to USD was $ +0.0004745205.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USD BIT to USD was $ -0.0037521159.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USD BIT to USD was $ -1.0229112349330346.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00368229
|+4,363.70%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004745205
|+12.60%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0037521159
|-99.61%
|90 Days
|$ -1.0229112349330346
|-99.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of USD BIT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+4,363.70%
-50.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USDBIT is a stablecoin built on the Binance Smart Chain and fully backed by a secured lot of rare Alexandrite gemstones. Each USDBIT token is pegged to 1 USD, offering a transparent, asset-backed alternative to volatile cryptocurrencies. With 100% of its 311,860,000 token supply in circulation and no future minting, USDBIT provides a secure, auditable, and stable digital currency designed for everyday transactions, trading, and value preservation.
