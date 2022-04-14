USD BIT (USDBIT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into USD BIT (USDBIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

USD BIT (USDBIT) Information USDBIT is a stablecoin built on the Binance Smart Chain and fully backed by a secured lot of rare Alexandrite gemstones. Each USDBIT token is pegged to 1 USD, offering a transparent, asset-backed alternative to volatile cryptocurrencies. With 100% of its 311,860,000 token supply in circulation and no future minting, USDBIT provides a secure, auditable, and stable digital currency designed for everyday transactions, trading, and value preservation. Official Website: https://usdbit.io/ Whitepaper: https://usdbit.io/USDBIT.pdf Buy USDBIT Now!

USD BIT (USDBIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for USD BIT (USDBIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 311.86M $ 311.86M $ 311.86M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.17M $ 1.17M $ 1.17M All-Time High: $ 1.048 $ 1.048 $ 1.048 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00376667 $ 0.00376667 $ 0.00376667 Learn more about USD BIT (USDBIT) price

USD BIT (USDBIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of USD BIT (USDBIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USDBIT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USDBIT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USDBIT's tokenomics, explore USDBIT token's live price!

USDBIT Price Prediction Want to know where USDBIT might be heading? Our USDBIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See USDBIT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!