USD BIT (USDBIT) Tokenomics

USD BIT (USDBIT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into USD BIT (USDBIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

USD BIT (USDBIT) Information

USDBIT is a stablecoin built on the Binance Smart Chain and fully backed by a secured lot of rare Alexandrite gemstones. Each USDBIT token is pegged to 1 USD, offering a transparent, asset-backed alternative to volatile cryptocurrencies. With 100% of its 311,860,000 token supply in circulation and no future minting, USDBIT provides a secure, auditable, and stable digital currency designed for everyday transactions, trading, and value preservation.

Official Website:
https://usdbit.io/
Whitepaper:
https://usdbit.io/USDBIT.pdf

USD BIT (USDBIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for USD BIT (USDBIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 311.86M
$ 311.86M$ 311.86M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.17M
$ 1.17M$ 1.17M
All-Time High:
$ 1.048
$ 1.048$ 1.048
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00376667
$ 0.00376667$ 0.00376667

USD BIT (USDBIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of USD BIT (USDBIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of USDBIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many USDBIT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand USDBIT's tokenomics, explore USDBIT token's live price!

USDBIT Price Prediction

Want to know where USDBIT might be heading? Our USDBIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.