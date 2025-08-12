USD1DOGE Price (USD1DOGE)
USD1DOGE (USD1DOGE) is currently trading at 0.00012545 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. USD1DOGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the USD1DOGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USD1DOGE price information.
During today, the price change of USD1DOGE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USD1DOGE to USD was $ -0.0000056137.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USD1DOGE to USD was $ -0.0000319439.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USD1DOGE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+36.42%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000056137
|-4.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000319439
|-25.46%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of USD1DOGE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.52%
+36.42%
+36.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of USD1DOGE (USD1DOGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USD1DOGE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 USD1DOGE to VND
₫3.30121675
|1 USD1DOGE to AUD
A$0.0001919385
|1 USD1DOGE to GBP
￡0.000092833
|1 USD1DOGE to EUR
€0.000107887
|1 USD1DOGE to USD
$0.00012545
|1 USD1DOGE to MYR
RM0.0005306535
|1 USD1DOGE to TRY
₺0.0051070695
|1 USD1DOGE to JPY
¥0.0185666
|1 USD1DOGE to ARS
ARS$0.16571945
|1 USD1DOGE to RUB
₽0.0099971105
|1 USD1DOGE to INR
₹0.0109906745
|1 USD1DOGE to IDR
Rp2.056557048
|1 USD1DOGE to KRW
₩0.174234996
|1 USD1DOGE to PHP
₱0.007160686
|1 USD1DOGE to EGP
￡E.0.006086834
|1 USD1DOGE to BRL
R$0.000682448
|1 USD1DOGE to CAD
C$0.0001718665
|1 USD1DOGE to BDT
৳0.0152835735
|1 USD1DOGE to NGN
₦0.1927024905
|1 USD1DOGE to UAH
₴0.005216211
|1 USD1DOGE to VES
Bs0.0163085
|1 USD1DOGE to CLP
$0.1214356
|1 USD1DOGE to PKR
Rs0.0357093425
|1 USD1DOGE to KZT
₸0.068327597
|1 USD1DOGE to THB
฿0.0040683435
|1 USD1DOGE to TWD
NT$0.0037622455
|1 USD1DOGE to AED
د.إ0.0004604015
|1 USD1DOGE to CHF
Fr0.00010036
|1 USD1DOGE to HKD
HK$0.000983528
|1 USD1DOGE to MAD
.د.م0.001136577
|1 USD1DOGE to MXN
$0.002340897
|1 USD1DOGE to PLN
zł0.000459147
|1 USD1DOGE to RON
лв0.0005457075
|1 USD1DOGE to SEK
kr0.0012080835
|1 USD1DOGE to BGN
лв0.000210756
|1 USD1DOGE to HUF
Ft0.0427420695
|1 USD1DOGE to CZK
Kč0.002639468
|1 USD1DOGE to KWD
د.ك0.00003826225
|1 USD1DOGE to ILS
₪0.000429039