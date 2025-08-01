USDai Price (USDAI)
USDai (USDAI) is currently trading at 0.987852 USD with a market cap of $ 48.18M USD. USDAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the USDAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of USDai to USD was $ -0.0063425500532761.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USDai to USD was $ -0.0119898560.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USDai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USDai to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0063425500532761
|-0.63%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0119898560
|-1.21%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of USDai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.26%
-0.63%
-1.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USD.AI is a yield-bearing synthetic dollar backed by loans against AI hardware, compute, and DePIN assets. Targeting 15–25% APR, it functions like a high-yield bond index tied to income-generating infrastructure equipment, paired with additional mechanisms that allow arbitrageurs to bring back USDai back to a peg. USD.AI bridges the gap between amortizing AI hard assets and the financing needed to scale such productive infrastructure. Meanwhile, DePIN projects can achieve >300% growth using debt, driving reinvestment and scalability in their network.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 USDAI to VND
₫25,995.32538
|1 USDAI to AUD
A$1.5311706
|1 USDAI to GBP
￡0.740889
|1 USDAI to EUR
€0.85943124
|1 USDAI to USD
$0.987852
|1 USDAI to MYR
RM4.21812804
|1 USDAI to TRY
₺40.16606232
|1 USDAI to JPY
¥148.1778
|1 USDAI to ARS
ARS$1,355.07610248
|1 USDAI to RUB
₽80.1147972
|1 USDAI to INR
₹86.22960108
|1 USDAI to IDR
Rp16,194.29249088
|1 USDAI to KRW
₩1,383.54599712
|1 USDAI to PHP
₱57.50286492
|1 USDAI to EGP
￡E.47.97009312
|1 USDAI to BRL
R$5.5319712
|1 USDAI to CAD
C$1.36323576
|1 USDAI to BDT
৳120.69575736
|1 USDAI to NGN
₦1,512.78667428
|1 USDAI to UAH
₴41.18354988
|1 USDAI to VES
Bs121.505796
|1 USDAI to CLP
$961.179996
|1 USDAI to PKR
Rs280.07579904
|1 USDAI to KZT
₸537.16428204
|1 USDAI to THB
฿32.39166708
|1 USDAI to TWD
NT$29.56641036
|1 USDAI to AED
د.إ3.62541684
|1 USDAI to CHF
Fr0.80016012
|1 USDAI to HKD
HK$7.7546382
|1 USDAI to MAD
.د.م9.00921024
|1 USDAI to MXN
$18.63088872
|1 USDAI to PLN
zł3.69456648
|1 USDAI to RON
лв4.38606288
|1 USDAI to SEK
kr9.66119256
|1 USDAI to BGN
лв1.68922692
|1 USDAI to HUF
Ft345.52099404
|1 USDAI to CZK
Kč21.238818
|1 USDAI to KWD
د.ك0.302282712
|1 USDAI to ILS
₪3.34881828