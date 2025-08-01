USDu Price (USDU)
USDu (USDU) is currently trading at 0.99988 USD with a market cap of $ 3.42M USD. USDU to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of USDu to USD was $ -0.0001777304711489.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USDu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USDu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USDu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0001777304711489
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of USDu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-0.01%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USDu is a yield bearing stablecoin that tracks the value of one U.S. dollar. Issued by Unitas Labs under the SPL standard, each token is fully backed by cash and short-duration U.S. Treasury instruments custodied with regulated institutions. On-chain proof-of-reserves data allows anyone to verify collateral levels in real time. The project enables compliant minting and redemption for KYC-verified counterparties, while circulating USDu can move freely across wallets, exchanges, and DeFi applications on Solana as a dollar-denominated settlement asset.
