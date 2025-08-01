More About USDU

USDu Logo

USDu Price (USDU)

USDu (USDU) Live Price Chart

Price of USDu (USDU) Today

USDu (USDU) is currently trading at 0.99988 USD with a market cap of $ 3.42M USD. USDU to USD price is updated in real-time.

USDu Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.01%
USDu 24-hour price change
3.42M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the USDU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USDU price information.

USDu (USDU) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of USDu to USD was $ -0.0001777304711489.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USDu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USDu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USDu to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0001777304711489-0.01%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

USDu (USDU) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of USDu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

USDu (USDU) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is USDu (USDU)

USDu is a yield bearing stablecoin that tracks the value of one U.S. dollar. Issued by Unitas Labs under the SPL standard, each token is fully backed by cash and short-duration U.S. Treasury instruments custodied with regulated institutions. On-chain proof-of-reserves data allows anyone to verify collateral levels in real time. The project enables compliant minting and redemption for KYC-verified counterparties, while circulating USDu can move freely across wallets, exchanges, and DeFi applications on Solana as a dollar-denominated settlement asset.

USDu (USDU) Resource

USDu (USDU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of USDu (USDU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USDu (USDU)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

