USDu (USDU) Information USDu is a yield bearing stablecoin that tracks the value of one U.S. dollar. Issued by Unitas Labs under the SPL standard, each token is fully backed by cash and short-duration U.S. Treasury instruments custodied with regulated institutions. On-chain proof-of-reserves data allows anyone to verify collateral levels in real time. The project enables compliant minting and redemption for KYC-verified counterparties, while circulating USDu can move freely across wallets, exchanges, and DeFi applications on Solana as a dollar-denominated settlement asset. Official Website: https://unitas.so Whitepaper: https://docs.unitas.so Buy USDU Now!

USDu (USDU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for USDu (USDU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.42M Total Supply: $ 3.42M Circulating Supply: $ 3.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.42M All-Time High: $ 1.0 All-Time Low: $ 0.999666 Current Price: $ 0.999872

USDu (USDU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of USDu (USDU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USDU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USDU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USDU's tokenomics, explore USDU token's live price!

