USDX Price (USDX)

USDX (USDX) Live Price Chart

$0,6432
-%3,501D
USD

Price of USDX (USDX) Today

USDX (USDX) is currently trading at 0,6432 USD with a market cap of $ 71,76M USD. USDX to USD price is updated in real-time.

USDX Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-%3,50
USDX 24-hour price change
111,57M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the USDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USDX price information.

USDX (USDX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of USDX to USD was $ -0,0233584573785752.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USDX to USD was $ -0,0439088841.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USDX to USD was $ -0,0582675523.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USDX to USD was $ -0,0277772935513931.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0,0233584573785752-%3,50
30 Days$ -0,0439088841-%6,82
60 Days$ -0,0582675523-%9,05
90 Days$ -0,0277772935513931-%4,13

USDX (USDX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of USDX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0,641689
$ 0,673061
$ 3,89
-%0,52

-%3,50

-%6,53

USDX (USDX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 71,76M
--
111,57M
What is USDX (USDX)

USDX is the crypto-backed native stablecoin of the Kava DeFi hub.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

USDX (USDX) Resource

Official Website

USDX (USDX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of USDX (USDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USDX (USDX)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

USDX to Local Currencies

1 USDX to VND
16.925,808
1 USDX to AUD
A$0,99696
1 USDX to GBP
0,4824
1 USDX to EUR
0,559584
1 USDX to USD
$0,6432
1 USDX to MYR
RM2,746464
1 USDX to TRY
26,152512
1 USDX to JPY
¥96,48
1 USDX to ARS
ARS$882,303168
1 USDX to RUB
52,16352
1 USDX to INR
56,144928
1 USDX to IDR
Rp10.544,260608
1 USDX to KRW
900,840192
1 USDX to PHP
37,440672
1 USDX to EGP
￡E.31,233792
1 USDX to BRL
R$3,60192
1 USDX to CAD
C$0,887616
1 USDX to BDT
78,586176
1 USDX to NGN
984,990048
1 USDX to UAH
26,815008
1 USDX to VES
Bs79,1136
1 USDX to CLP
$625,8336
1 USDX to PKR
Rs182,360064
1 USDX to KZT
349,752864
1 USDX to THB
฿21,090528
1 USDX to TWD
NT$19,250976
1 USDX to AED
د.إ2,360544
1 USDX to CHF
Fr0,520992
1 USDX to HKD
HK$5,04912
1 USDX to MAD
.د.م5,865984
1 USDX to MXN
$12,130752
1 USDX to PLN
2,405568
1 USDX to RON
лв2,855808
1 USDX to SEK
kr6,290496
1 USDX to BGN
лв1,099872
1 USDX to HUF
Ft224,972064
1 USDX to CZK
13,8288
1 USDX to KWD
د.ك0,1968192
1 USDX to ILS
2,180448